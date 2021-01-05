Genesis Healthcare CEO to retire

George V. Hager Jr. is retiring as CEO of Genesis Healthcare, and Bob H. Fish, chair of the Genesis board of directors, has been tapped as his successor, the company said Jan. 5.

Kennett Square, Pa.-based Genesis, one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers, said Mr. Fish will remain board chair, and Mr. Hager will be a senior advisor to the board.

Mr. Fish has been on the Genesis board since 2013 and chair of it since 2017. He also has held leadership roles at Genesis' predecessor companies, Genesis Healthcare Corp. and Genesis Health Ventures, and he was president, CEO and director of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health Corp. from 2018 to July 2020.

