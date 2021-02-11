Former New Hanover Regional CEO takes new executive role at Novant Health

John Gizdic was named executive vice president and chief business development officer of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health.

The appointment was announced in a Feb. 10 news release, after Novant Health completed its acquisition of Wilmington, N.C.-based New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Mr. Gizdic is former president and CEO of New Hanover Regional.

At Novant health, he will oversee the development of the Eastern market and various corporate areas, such as integration and business development and sales, the organization said. He will still be responsible for the region that includes New Hanover Regional.

Mr. Gizdic joined New Hanover Regional in 2005 as vice president of strategic planning and business development and became COO in 2013. He became president in 2016 and added CEO to his title the following year.

