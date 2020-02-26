Envision taps Optum president as new CEO

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, one of the nation's largest provider groups, named James "Jim" Rechtin as president and CEO Feb. 26.

Mr. Rechtin succeeds Chris Holden, who recently stepped down from the organization. Envision's board of directors announced Mr. Holden's departure Feb. 5.

Mr. Rechtin joins Envision from OptumCare, a healthcare services company within UnitedHealth Group. He was president of OptumCare. Prior to that role, Mr. Rechtin was regional president of DaVita Medical Group, which is a part of OptumCare.



He will also serve on Envision's board of directors, bringing 22 years of healthcare experience to his new role.

