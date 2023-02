Three recent chief information officer moves Becker's has covered since Nov. 30:

Dara Mize, MD, was named chief medical information officer of Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Nathan Fitton, DO, was named chief medical information officer of East Lansing, Mich.-based MSU Health Care.



David Graham, MD, was named chief medical information officer of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health.