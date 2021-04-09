7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since April 2:

1. Jennifer Bertrand was named CFO of Randolph, Vt.-based Gifford Health Care.

2. Diane Comer was chosen as chief information technology officer of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente.

3. Mandy Eaton was named COO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

4. Linda McHugh was named chief experience and people officer of Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health.

5. Christina Oh was named CEO of Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health.

6. Lara Wilson was named director of rural healthcare transformation at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.

7. Michelle Ziakas, MSN, RN, was named associate chief nursing officer of St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston.

