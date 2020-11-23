7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported in November.

1. Bob Allen was named CFO of Pipeline Health, a hospital owner and operator based in Los Angeles.

2. Doug Arvin was named CFO of Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System.

3. Shanna Cameron was named CFO of Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (Texas), according to the Killeen Daily Herald.

4. Patrick Facteau retired as CFO of Massena (N.Y.) Hospital.

5. Kenneth Landau was named CFO of Helen Newberry (Mich.) Joy Hospital, according to uppermichiganssource.com.

6. Mark Prunoske was selected as CFO of Dansville, N.Y.-based UR Medicine | Noyes Health, according to The Daily News.

7. Michael Szymanski, CFO of Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, Pa., will take on that role for Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa.

