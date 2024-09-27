7 CEO moves at California hospitals in September

Becker's has reported on multiple CEO moves at California-based hospitals and health systems in September, including resignations and new appointments.

1. Sam Itani was appointed CEO of Redding, Calif.-based Shasta Regional Medical Center. The 226-bed facility is part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare.

2. Tina Burch, MSN, RN, was named CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.), part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

3. Carly Loper was appointed acting CEO of Brawley, Calif.-based Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District following the departure of Christopher Bjornberg. Ms. Loper joined the hospital in 2013 and became CFO in April 2020.

4. Steven Foster was named president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital, which is part of San Francisco-based Dignity Health.

5. Alistair Machoka was tapped as CEO of Corona (Calif.) Regional Medical Center. It is part of Temecula, Calif.-based Southwest Healthcare.

6. Hong Min was appointed CEO of Southwest Healthcare Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital. Southwest Healthcare includes five acute care hospitals.

7. Sunny Bhatia, MD, was named the first president of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare. It includes 44 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations.