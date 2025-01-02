6 women making moves in healthcare

The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Dec. 24:

Editor’s Note: This live webpage was created on Jan. 2 and will be updated regularly.

Dec. 24 to Jan. 2

1. Kara Estenson, DNP, MSN, RN, joined San Francisco-based Dignity Health as chief nurse executive and COO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

2. Crystal Arthur, MD, was selected as the inaugural chief medical director of emergency services for Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.

3. Jenna Bedwell, MSN, RN, was appointed interim chief nursing officer at Daviess Community Hospital in Washington, Ind.

4. Kristen Shoup was named executive director of revenue cycle for Middleburg Heights, Ohio-based Southwest General Health Center.

5. Dana Anderson, MSN, RN, was appointed COO of Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville (Mo.).



6. Lin Lin was named CFO of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.