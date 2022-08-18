6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since Aug. 4:

1. Dustin Thomas was named CFO of Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care.

2. Jennifer Doll was named senior vice president and CFO of Portland, Ore.-based OHSU Health.

3. Sherron Rogers was named CFO of St. Petersburg, Fla.-based Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital.

4. Howard Brown was named CFO of Orlando (Fla.) Health South Central Region.

5. Adelane Kelly was named CFO of Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell.



6. Kim Hodgkinson was named CFO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System.