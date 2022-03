6 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Six hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported on by Becker's since Feb. 10.

1. Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health announced March 1 that Arthur Anderson has been named CFO after Katherine Bacher resigned.

2. Sonoma Valley (Calif.) Hospital named Benjamin Armfield CFO.

3. Ken Hendren was appointed CFO of Stephens County Hospital in Toccoa, Ga.

4. Paul Rogers will take over for Greg Brickner as interim CFO of Silver City, N.M.-based Gila Regional Medical Center.

5. New York City-based Weill Cornell Medicine named Scott Puccino CFO.

6. Chase Redden became CFO of Webster, Texas-based HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Texas City-based HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland.