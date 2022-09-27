6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Sept. 20:

1. Derrick Glum was named CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network.

2. Airica Steed, EdD, RN, was named president and CEO of Cleveland-based Metro Health.

3. Brandon Mencini was named CEO of Centura Health's Mercy Hospital in Durango, Colo.

4. Raghu Adiga, MD, was selected to serve as president and CEO of Liberty (Mo.) Hospital.

5. Lydia Watson, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Midland-based MyMichigan Health.



6. Michael Smith was named interim CEO of Tennova Healthcare-Cleveland (Tenn.).