6 recent CMO moves

The following CMO moves have been reported since Feb. 14:

St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif., part of Dignity Health, has appointed Sam Hessami, MD, as chief medical officer, the health system said Feb. 16.

Boston-based Mass General Brigham has selected Thomas Sequist, MD, to serve as the system's first chief medical officer, the health system said Feb. 15.

Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medical Group named Alexander Ghanayem, MD, its chief medical officer, the group said Feb. 15.

Leroy Floyd, MD, has been named chief medical officer of Harris, N.Y.-based Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills, the hospital said Feb. 15.

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Medical Group named Lisa Ivanjack, MD, its new chief medical officer, it said Feb. 14.

Charles Barbera, MD, took on the role of senior vice president and associate chief medical officer of West Reading, Pa.,-based Tower Health, the health system said Feb. 14.