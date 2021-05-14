5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since May 7.

1. Alexandra "Alex" Brock was named COO of HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress (Texas).

2. Dawn Geisert was named senior vice president and chief integrity and compliance officer for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

3. Jennifer Higgins, MSN, RN, was chosen as chief nursing officer of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

4. Katherine Hochman, MD, was named director of New York City-based NYU Langone Health's new division of hospital medicine.

5. Robin Womeodu, MD, was named senior vice president and chief academic officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

