5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since June 25:

1. Leah Carpenter, RN, was promoted to executive vice president and COO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.

2. Brownsyne Tucker Edmonds, MD, was named vice president and chief health equity officer at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health.

3. Trisha Koczent was named treasurer and CFO of Geneva, N.Y.-based Finger Lakes Health.

4. Stephanie Nadolny was chosen as the next CEO of Honolulu-based Rehabilitation Hospital of the Pacific.

5. Elizabeth Wild was named president of Pittsburgh-based UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.