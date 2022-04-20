5 systems that welcomed new marketing execs in 2022

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Here are five hospitals and health systems that named new marketing executives in 2022.

  1. Renton, Wash.-based Providence named Shweta Ponnappa as chief marketing and digital experience officer.

  2. Mount Airy, N.C.-based Northern Regional Hospital named Kristi Johnson Marion as vice president of marketing.

  3. Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital named Kristin Mosher as director of marketing and communications.

  4. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Amalia Stanton as chief marketing officer as well as senior vice president and chief of strategic communications. 

  5. Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System named Eric Steinberger as chief marketing officer. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles