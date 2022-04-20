5 systems that welcomed new marketing execs in 2022

Here are five hospitals and health systems that named new marketing executives in 2022.

Renton, Wash.-based Providence named Shweta Ponnappa as chief marketing and digital experience officer.



Mount Airy, N.C.-based Northern Regional Hospital named Kristi Johnson Marion as vice president of marketing.



Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital named Kristin Mosher as director of marketing and communications.



Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Amalia Stanton as chief marketing officer as well as senior vice president and chief of strategic communications.



Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System named Eric Steinberger as chief marketing officer.