5 systems that welcomed new marketing execs in 2022

Here are five hospitals and health systems that named new marketing executives in 2022.
- Renton, Wash.-based Providence named Shweta Ponnappa as chief marketing and digital experience officer.
- Mount Airy, N.C.-based Northern Regional Hospital named Kristi Johnson Marion as vice president of marketing.
- Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital named Kristin Mosher as director of marketing and communications.
- Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System named Amalia Stanton as chief marketing officer as well as senior vice president and chief of strategic communications.
- Morristown, N.J.-based Atlantic Health System named Eric Steinberger as chief marketing officer.