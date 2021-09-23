5 recent hospital, health system CIO moves 

The following hospital and health system CIO moves have been reported since August.

1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health in September named Aaron Miri senior vice president and chief digital and information officer, a newly created position by the health system.

2. Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care tapped Michael Pfeffer, MD, in September to lead its IT and digital transformation efforts as CIO.

3. Adam Buckley, MD, was appointed interim CIO of UConn Health, the Farmington, Conn.-based health system said Sept. 2.

4. Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare named Edmund Siy to be its CIO in August.

5. Terri Couts, RN, was named senior vice president and CIO of Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie Clinic in August.