5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since March 23:

1. Max Buetow was tapped as Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth's next president and CEO.

2. Sammie Cribbs, MSN, APRN, was named CEO of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.

3. Robert Whitaker was named CEO of Gallup, N.M.-based McKinley Christian Health Care Services.

4. Josh Neff will serve as CEO of Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan upon Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's acquisition of the hospital from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health. The deal is expected to close this year.



5. ​​Scott Thompson was named CEO of Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, Ky., effective May 1.