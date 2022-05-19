5 recent health system CEO resignations

Thirty-six hospital and health system CEOs exited their roles in the first four months of this year, and several others have announced plans to step down.

Here are five health system CEOs who are leaving their positions:

1. Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31. He will stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September.

2. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health's Dan Slipkovich accelerated his retirement and stepped down as the system's leader. The company named Stuart McLean interim CEO, effective May 2.

3. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson is stepping down June 1.

4. Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1. Henry Ford selected Bob Riney, COO and president of healthcare operations, to lead the organization during the transition and assist with the search for Mr. Lassiter's permanent successor.



5. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.