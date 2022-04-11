5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since March 30:

Jonesboro, Ark.-based NEA Baptist Health System named Stephen Woodruff, MD, its chief medical officer, Talk Business reported April 6.

Waterbury (Conn.) Health, which includes Waterbury Hospital, named Greta Boynton, MD, chief medical officer and senior vice president April 1.

HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital named Jennifer Bocker, MD, chief medical officer, the hospital said March 29.

McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mount Clemens, Mich., named Tricia Haener, BSN, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer.

Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn., part of Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health, selected Adnan Brka, MSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and vice president.