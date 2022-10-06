5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 3:

Lee Dossett, MD, will become chief medical officer at Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.) Nov. 1.4

Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System has named Monica Puga, MSN, RN, chief nursing executive. She has worked at the system for nearly 20 years.

Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie named Jon Rittenberger, MD, chief medical officer of its Robert Packer Hospital, also in Sayre.

Lafayette, Colo.-based Good Samaritan Medical Center appointed Ann Gantzer, PhD, RN, as its new chief nursing officer, it said in an email to Becker's Oct. 4. Her appointment was effective Sept. 28.

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health selected James Roach, DO, as its system chief of emergency medicine for all of Broward Health, and chief medical officer of Broward Health Medical Center, according to an email shared with Becker's.