5 health systems naming chief revenue cycle officers

Andrew Cass -

Here are five health systems that have made chief revenue cycle officer hires in 2024: 

1. Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare named Jamie Watson chief revenue cycle officer. 

2. Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center named Lakmini Kidder senior vice president of finance and chief revenue officer.

3. Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Health System named Elyse Gates chief revenue cycle officer.

4. Binghamton, N.Y.-based United Health Services named Ken Hogue chief revenue cycle officer. 

5. Nashville (Tenn.) General Hospital named Kemberly Blackledge, DSc, chief revenue cycle officer. 

