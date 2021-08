The following leadership moves by women were reported on or after Aug. 3:

Joanne Miller, DNP, RN, has been named interim chief nursing officer at Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health.

Jehni Robinson, MD, has been named president of Los Angeles-based USC Medical Group.

Rhonda Thompson, DNP, RN was appointed by Phoenix Children's as CNO and senior vice president of patient services.

Katie Penson, RN, was named vice president of critical care services at Phoenix Children's.