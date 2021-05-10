4 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system executive retirements have been reported since April 16.

1. Michael Fisher is retiring as president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

2. Gary Fulbright is retiring as CEO and executive director of Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital.

3. John Hicks is retiring as president of Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colo.

4. Michael Scherneck is retiring as president and CEO of Brunswick-based Southeast Georgia Health System.

