4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after Nov. 4.

1. Eva Benedict is retiring as president and CEO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y.

2. John Gallagher is stepping down as CEO of Astria Health.

3. Donna Isgett, COO of Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health, was promoted to president and CEO.

4. Lance Porter was tapped as CEO of Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

