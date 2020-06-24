4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 15.

The executives are listed alphabetically.

1. Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO Wael Barsoum, MD, is resigning to take a new leadership job at a private company, the Sun Sentinel reports.

2. Jim Cole, president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, is postponing his retirement.

3. East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville named Matthew Schaefer president and CEO.

4. Dean Turner, CEO of Abbeville (S.C.) Area Medical Center, plans to retire this year.

