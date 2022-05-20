4 recent chief nursing officer moves

Here are four chief nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since May 16:

TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky., has appointed Jami Lieber, BSN, RN, as its chief nursing officer, effective June 13.

Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center named Jeremiah Bame, RN, as the hospital's new chief nursing officer May 18.

Athens, Ga.-based St. Mary's Health Care System named Candice Frix, BSN, RN, vice president and chief nursing officer, Lake Oconee Breeze reported May 18.

Aspirus Health named Beth Sekerka, MSN, vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer for its southeast division, the Wausau, Wis.-based health system said May 16.