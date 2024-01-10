4 health systems updating their C-suites

Several health systems have made changes to their leadership ranks and administration teams in recent months.

The following changes were announced in December and January and are summarized below, with links to more comprehensive coverage of the changes.

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. New Orleans-based Ochsner Health, a 46-hospital system, announced the following appointments:

Matthew Block was appointed executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

Tracey Schiro was named executive vice president and chief people and culture officer.

Deborah Grimes, RN, was named senior vice president and chief diversity officer.

Tiffany Murdock, DNP, RN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer.

Aimee Quirk was named senior vice president and chief corporate development officer and will also remain CEO of Ochsner Ventures.

Shelley Sullivan Tynan was named senior vice president and chief legal officer.

2. Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health established new senior management positions and named a new CFO. The changes:

Peter Shorett was named senior executive vice president and COO, a newly created role.

Pete Healy was named divisional president, Metro Boston, overseeing Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge and New England Baptist Hospital in Boston. He will also continue to serve as president of BIDMC.

Tom Sands was selected as interim divisional president, community care, a newly established role. He will oversee BILH's Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, Mass., Exeter (N.H.) Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (Mass.), Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham (Mass.), Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth (Mass.) and Winchester (Mass.) Hospital, as well as Beverly (Mass.) Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester and BayRidge Hospital in Lynn Mass. Mr. Sands will also continue to serve as president of Beverly, Addison Gilbert and BayRidge.

Susan Moffatt-Bruce, MD, PhD, will remain president of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Mass., and, along with the divisional presidents, report to Mr. Shorett.

Cindy Rios, who has served as interim CFO since 2022, was named executive vice president and CFO.

3. UC San Diego Health appointed Karandeep Singh, MD, as its inaugural chief health artificial intelligence officer. Dr. Singh began his new role Dec. 29. He oversees strategies on how to incorporate artificial intelligence into clinical processes, among other tasks.

4. Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System moved several leaders into new roles. The changes: