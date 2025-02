Here are three CFO moves that Becker's has reported on since Feb. 25:

1. Derek Wood was named CFO of Bloomington, Ind.-based Monroe Hospital.

2. Ted Wang was named CFO of Walnut Creek, Calif.-based John Muir Health.

3. Matt Pruitt was promoted to vice president and CFO of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System's TIRR Memorial Hermann and Texas Medical Center campus, both in Houston.