14 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

From Cleveland Clinic to Tenet Healthcare, here are 14 hospital and health system CFO moves Becker's has reported on since Feb. 24:

1. Todd Conklin, former COO at Lifespan, has been appointed executive vice president and CFO of Care New England Health System, effective Feb. 13. Both systems are based in Providence, R.I.

2. Daniel Cancelmi, executive vice president and CFO of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, will retire at the end of 2023. He will onboard and mentor his successor as part of the transition process.

3. Matt Elsey was appointed executive vice president and CFO of Greenville, S.C.-based, Prisma Health, an 18-hospital system.

4. Cleveland Clinic appointed Dennis Laraway CFO, effective March 13. Mr. Laraway has served as executive vice president and CFO of Phoenix-based Banner Health since 2017.

5. Orlando (Fla.) Health named Amy Wheeler as the CFO of Dr. P. Phillips Hospital as well as assistant vice president for the Florida system's southeast region.

6. Overland Park, Kan.-based HCA Midwest Health named Miah Stutts as its new CFO.

7. West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has selected Mike Eesley as its new CFO.

8. Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare named Paul Konopacki as its new CFO. He assumed his role Jan. 3.

9. St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, appointed David McKnight CFO, effective Dec. 30, 2022.

10. Brent Feickert has been named CFO of Jefferson County Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Fairfield, Iowa.

11. HCA Florida Northwest Hospital named David Paniry as its new CFO. The Margate-based hospital is one of 49 operating under the banner of HCA Florida Healthcare.

12. Derek Pierce, acting CFO of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center, resigned from his position after the hospital's board accepted a termination notice from its management company.

13. Jamie Eraas was promoted from CFO to CEO of Tioga (N.D.) Medical Center.

14. Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health, exited bankruptcy Feb. 7 and appointed former CFO Robert Allen as its CEO.