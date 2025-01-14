Top 10 states for tech salaries

While healthcare ranks sixth for technology worker pay by industry, Florida has experienced the largest increase in tech pay since 2023, at 12.3%, according to career marketplace Dice.

Here is the average tech salary by state, per a Jan. 7 report that surveyed 2,835 Dice job seekers and website visitors:

1. New York: $121,246

2. California: $120,942

3. Georgia: $120,768

4. Virginia: $117,073

5. Florida: $116,939

6. Pennsylvania: $112,619

7. Texas: $110,912

8. New Jersey: $108,735

9. North Carolina: $106,844

10. Illinois: $105,880