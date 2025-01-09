Top 10 highest-paying IT jobs of '25

Healthcare pays an average annual salary of $112,055 to tech workers, according to Dice.
Here are the 10 highest-paying IT jobs overall, per the career marketplace's Jan. 7 report:
1. IT management CEO, CIO, CTO, VP, director: $168,345
2. Software developer: $128,386
3. Project manager: $121,237
4. Other IT: $114,423
5. Business analyst/intelligence analyst: $102,500
6. QA engineer/tester: $96,917
7. Systems administrator: $93,783
8. Data analyst: $83,990
9. IT support: $67,746
10. Help desk technician/computer or desktop support specialist: $57,234