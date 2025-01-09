Top 10 highest-paying IT jobs of '25

Healthcare pays an average annual salary of $112,055 to tech workers, according to Dice.

Here are the 10 highest-paying IT jobs overall, per the career marketplace's Jan. 7 report:

1. IT management CEO, CIO, CTO, VP, director: $168,345

2. Software developer: $128,386

3. Project manager: $121,237

4. Other IT: $114,423

5. Business analyst/intelligence analyst: $102,500

6. QA engineer/tester: $96,917

7. Systems administrator: $93,783

8. Data analyst: $83,990

9. IT support: $67,746

10. Help desk technician/computer or desktop support specialist: $57,234