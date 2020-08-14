Teladoc, Livongo ink $18.5B merger & 13 other key notes

Katie Adams - Print  | 

Here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Google, Cerner and Epic.

  1. Epic told its employees Aug. 12 that they will be permitted to work from home through at least the end of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift came after the Verona, Wis.-based EHR giant received criticism from hundreds of its employees, who were told by email earlier this month that they would be required to return for in-person work.

  2. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outlined plans to resume its $16 billion Cerner EHR go-live in October after delays earlier this year.

  3. The Department of Veterans Affairs also awarded Cerner's government services business a potential $93.6 million delivery order to help deploy the third wave of its EHR rollout at more VA medical centers.

  4. Teladoc Health, which delivers direct-to-consumer virtual care, merged with digital consumer health company Livongo in an $18.5 billion transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter.

  5. Cerner and investment firm LRVHealth invested $6 million in digital health startup Xealth as part of a new collaboration.

  6. Allscripts, Cerner and Meditech posted their respective financial performances for the second quarter of 2020, all reporting revenue declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  7. Change Healthcare reported $694.2 million in revenue for the first quarter of the 2021 fiscal year, an 18.8 percent drop in year-over-year quarterly revenue amid the pandemic.

  8. Providence Services Group acquired a Meditech consulting firm that serves hospitals across the U.S., a move that serves Providence's ongoing strategy to launch an independent solutions and services provider for the healthcare industry.

  9. Google sister company Verily developed its own COVID-19 clinical testing lab that is focused on speeding up the testing process.

  10. Allscripts welcomed Carol Zierhoffer to its board of directors, serving as a member of the board's audit committee.

  11. Google Cloud AI partnered with the Harvard Global Health Institute to develop the COVID-19 Public Forecasts, a dashboard that provides 13-day projections for hospitalizations and death rates across all 50 states.

  12. Amazon's PillPack, the online pharmacy service it acquired in 2018, partnered with Prime Therapeutics and New Jersey health insurer Horizon Healthcare Services.

  13. Google announced it is updating its COVID-19 contact-tracing framework, developed in partnership with Apple, to accommodate user privacy concerns.

  14. Virginia on Aug. 5 became the first U.S. state to launch a COVID-19 tracking app built with Google and Apple's jointly developed exposure notification system.

More articles on health IT:
UC Irvine forms new group to empower women in tech
LabCorp Diagnostic's president, CMO discusses at-home testing, importance of patient self-efficacy
Nanobyte insights: IKS Health's chief digital transformation officer shares his thoughts on healthcare innovation

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers