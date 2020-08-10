Salesforce, CVS team up on COVID-19 return-to-work testing and monitoring platform

Salesforce and CVS Health partnered to combine their COVID-19 return-to-work solutions for wellness monitoring, contact tracing and testing in a single platform for customers, according to an Aug. 10 news release.

Salesforce will integrate CVS' coronavirus testing solution with its Work.com platform, which offers a wellness monitoring survey tool to help organization's assess employees' personal health, manual contact tracing abilities to notify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus by a colleague who tested positive, and a shift scheduling and management tool to adjust to new workplace capacity guidelines.

CVS' testing solution allows organizations to create customized testing strategies through choosing who, how and where to test individuals returning to work and campus locations. The Return Ready solution also supports online test scheduling.

More articles on health IT:

4 Cerner go-lives in 2020 so far

San Antonio hospital accidentally posts information of 1,200 patients online: 4 details

Texas lawmakers sue governor over $295M contact-tracing deal: 5 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.