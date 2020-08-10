Texas lawmakers sue governor over $295M contact-tracing deal: 5 details

Five members of the Texas legislature sued Gov. Greg Abbott over the $295 million contact-tracing deal he signed with MTX Group, a technology company based in Frisco, Texas, according to the Texas Tribune.



Five things to know:



1. The Aug. 3 lawsuit alleges Mr. Abbott overstepped his bounds in awarding the contract without allowing the state legislature to vet it and may not have the experience to deliver contact tracing services.



2. MTX Group beat out several other more well-known companies during a bidding process which the lawsuit calls a sham.



3. The contract was signed for longer than two years, which is impermissible, according to the lawsuit.



4. State Reps. Mike Lang, Kyle Biedermann, Bill Zedler, Steve Toth and state Sen. Bob Hall filed the suit, which asks the judge to void the contract.



5. Mr. Abbott's office said MTX won the contract, which is federally funded, due to its experience with contact tracing in other states and being the lowest bidder.



