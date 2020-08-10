San Antonio hospital accidentally posts information of 1,200 patients online: 4 details

Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio posted patients' information online inadvertently while trying to publish average hospital charges, according to a report from NEWS4SA, the local NBC affiliate.



Four things to know:



1. The physician-owned hospital posted the link to a file online that included patients' names, diagnoses, account numbers, hospital charges and amounts paid. The data also included procedure dates.



2. The hospital posted the link on Jan. 29 and removed it on May 27 after being notified of the breach.



3. The data breach exposed information for 1,237 individuals.



4. Foundation Surgical Hospital of San Antonio is a 20-bed private suite hospital that opened in 2007. It offers bariatric surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery and pain management, among other services.



More articles on cybersecurity:

Ohio hospital's EHR hit by ransomware attack, exposes 7,000+ patients' info

Patients with medical record privacy concerns 3 times more likely to withhold info from physicians: study

2,553 patients affected in email hack at Children's Hospital Colorado





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.