Prince Harry joins start-up as the chief impact officer

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, joined mental health startup BetterUp as the company's first chief impact officer to advocate for mental health on a global scale.

In a March 23 blog post, BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said that in his role, Harry will expand on the work he's been doing for years: educating and inspiring the community and advocating for preventive mental health and human potential.

Four things to know about Harry's new role:



1. He will be responsible for guiding BetterUp's member experiences by shaping its library with content on mental fitness.



2. Harry will expand the startup's global community of thought leadership, coaches and members through strategic outreach.



3. He will guide BetterUp's social mission to expand worldwide.



4. Through advocacy and awareness, the prince will elevate global conversations surrounding mental health.



"Self-optimisation is not about fixing something that's broken," Harry said in the blog post. "It's about becoming the best version of ourselves, with whatever life throws at us, someone who is ready for the next challenge and can meet setbacks with courage, confidence and self-awareness. "

