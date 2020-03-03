Microsoft rethinks potential of Windows 7 after ending support

Microsoft still sees significant potential profit from users upgrading from Windows 7 to Windows 10, according to CNBC.

The tech giant ended support in January for its Windows 7 operating system, which was one of the most commonly used systems. Typically, Microsoft sees an influx in revenue when it ends support of older operating systems. This is because users and companies tend to purchase the latest from Microsoft.

However, this year, it is taking longer for Microsoft to experience the revenue spikes from the upgrade process. Microsoft's CFO Amy Hood said that China's public health crisis and a chip shortage could be factors for not meeting revenue projections.

"What is different about this is there still remains quite a bit of opportunity more than we saw at this point in the prior cycles," Ms. Hood said at the Morgan Stanley Technology Medical and Telecom conference March 2, according to CNBC. "A lot of that exists where you would expect it to exist, which is [the] small and medium business segment. Not unusual, but it means that we do have some room to continue to grow and likely means that the curve will look different than last time in terms of its shape."

Microsoft said it does not expect to reach its upcoming quarterly guidance range.

