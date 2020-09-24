Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare debuts Oct. 30: 6 details

Microsoft announced its Cloud for Healthcare will be generally available on Oct. 30.



Six things to know:



1. Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare will provide managed services to support healthcare organizations and can store health data in the cloud.



2. The new cloud service aims to improve data interoperability, workflow efficiency and streamline interactions. It will allow health systems to take data and records from other data sources and combine them in one place.



3. In addition to storing information, the new service normalizes data from different systems to enable real-time complex deep learning, allowing health systems to integrate insights into their clinical workflow.



4. The service will also provide new capabilities for patients to engage with their healthcare and providers and can use real-time data to build personalized patient outreach programs allowing for self-scheduling, physician searches, care reminders and online interaction with care agents.



5. The service will support home healthcare and telehealth visits through Microsoft Teams or from the EHR, beginning with Epic customers.



6. The company will bring its imaging server for DICOM into the new cloud service, allowing providers to upload medical imaging files to the cloud. Developers can use the tool to help build longitudinal patient health records.



More articles on health IT:

Tampa General, Philips ink 7-year, multimillion-dollar digital transformation deal: 4 details

Patient sues BJC HealthCare over employee email hack: 4 details

Minnesota hospital fired 5 employees for wrongly viewing medical records following George Floyd's death





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.