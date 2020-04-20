How Northwell, Mass General and other hospitals are keeping physicians and patients connected

Hospitals and health systems across the country are rolling out or expanding virtual and remote monitoring tech initiatives to keep physicians safely connected with their patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Here are four hospitals that have launched tech initiatives: 

1. New York City-based Northwell Health is expanding a program to equip COVID-19 patients' rooms with Amazon Echo devices, according to CNN. The two-way audio and video devices allow providers to communicate with patients virtually, helping reduce their exposure to the virus. 

2. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital workers created makeshift video portals by attaching iPads to IV poles, allowing employees to communicate with COVID-19 patients in isolation rooms, according to ABC affiliate KMIZ

3. Mount Sinai Health System in New York City adapted its stroke platform to remotely monitor and connect with COVID-19 patients. Patients simply text "Precision Recovery" to 332-213-9130 and a physician will then chat with the patient via video. 

4. Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Brunswick, N.J., installed "video robots" in its pop-up tents that transmit a video of the patient to a physician inside the emergency room. The robot features an electronic stethoscope to monitor the patients' breathing. 

