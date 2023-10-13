How health systems are pacing with AI

Since the emergence of generative AI, not only have hospitals and health systems been trying to create governance for the new technology, they have been also looking at AI to shoulder some of healthcare's biggest burdens.

Most recently, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health said it plans to scale its usage of an AI assistant from Microsoft subsidiary Nuance across 40 hospitals.

The technology, called the Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot, generates clinical summaries from in-person exams or telehealth visits in a matter of seconds before providers review and finalize the drafts in the EHR.

According to Atrium, the technology has been able to improve 84 percent of physicians' documentation experience.

"Most of our surveyed users are reporting a positive impact on their day-to-day schedule, being able to increase the number of patients they are able to see and even spending more time with them," Matt Anderson, MD, senior vice president and medical director of virtual health for Advocate Health and senior medical director for primary care at Atrium Health, said in a Microsoft news release.

Meanwhile, UC Davis Health, based in Sacramento, Calif., as well as the other University of California health systems, announced they were leading a new generative AI collaborative with members from health systems, health plans, nonprofit associations, and technology and research partners.

The aim of the collaborative is to focus on uses, pitfalls and best practices for generative AI in healthcare and research.

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health has also created a committee to help govern how — or if — artificial intelligence technology will be put into practice.

The committee is made up of data scientists, bioethicists, physicians and lawyers, according to Kash Patel, executive vice president and chief digital and information officer of the health system.

The move comes as the health system expanded its Google Cloud partnership.

According to Hackensack, it will use Google's generative artificial intelligence tools to reduce administrative workload, support clinical decision-making and help personalize the patient experience.