Google's 9 most recent health-related job openings
Google recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Nine positions the company recently posted:
- Bioethicist, Google Health: will deploy and evaluate bioethics and research ethics educational programs, provide ethical counsel to product and research teams and conduct relevant ethics research projects.
- Mental health specialist, YouTube: will manage the program that supports employees who review sensitive content, run mental health presentations and workshops and serve as a mental health expert consultant.
- Nurse informaticist, Google Health: will provide a nurse's perspective and communicate care providers' needs as they relate to new technology's integration into care delivery.
- Medical device project manager, Google device and services: will manage the processes for post-market customer care and medical device complaint handling.
- Technical program manager lead, Clinical data management: will manage data for Google's clinical studies and data streams, as well as coordinate user acceptance testing of electronic data capture build and validation documents.
- Product manager, Google Health studies: will manage productization and commercialization strategy, work with various teams to launch studies and define platform go-to-market and internationalization plans with research and engineering teams.
- Clinical biostatistician lead, Google Health: will give statistical input for clinical studies, provide statistical programming to generate datasets, tables, and figures and write statistical methods sections for study protocols, statistical analysis plans, statistical results in clinical study reports and analyses for regulatory filings.
- Support content & media lead, Google Health: will provide program leadership and operational support for documentation projects such as user guides, online support websites, training materials and videos.
- Strategic partner development manager of consumer products, Google Health: Engages with potential partners, leads exploratory discussions and creates business opportunities for Google Health's products as well as leading cross-functional teams, providing thought leadership and acting as a mentor.
