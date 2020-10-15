Epic partners with Lyft & 11 other key health IT notes

From new partnerships to asset sales to novel cybersecurity initiatives, here's the latest roundup of stories about health IT companies, including Epic, Allscripts and Amazon.

  1. A report from Mercom Capital Group revealed that global venture capital funding for digital health companies hit a record high in the first three months of 2020, increasing 43 percent year over year to $10.3 billion.

  2. Allscripts formed an agreement to sell its care coordination company CarePort Health to WellSky for $1.35 billion.

  3. Amazon partnered with Carrier Global Corp., a refrigeration and cold chain company, to improve how medicine, vaccines and other goods are moved and monitored globally.

  4. Lyft announced it is integrating with Epic to allow healthcare workers to coordinate patient transportation directly from the EHR.

  5. Microsoft took action to block Trickbot, a ransomware distributor with ties to Ryuk, by cutting off key infrastructure to operations that will prevent new infections or ransomware activation already existing in computer systems.

  6. Several states recently launched COVID-19 contact tracing efforts that use Google and Apple's jointly developed COVID-19 exposure notification system, including New York, Pennsylvania and Oregon.

  7. Epic announced it will use InterSystems' data platform — starting with the August 2020 release of its EHR — to increase clinicians' access to larger datasets and information for patient care.

  8. Cerner expanded its focus on data analytics by launching new software tools targeting data quality, interoperability and social determinants of health.

  9. Apple teamed up with five health systems in the U.K. and Canada to make its Health Records app available to patients.

  10. The Department of Veterans Affairs said it plans to roll out a new patient portal alongside its current solution MyHealtheVet once it deploys its new Cerner EHR at the end of October.

  11. University of California San Francisco teamed up with Microsoft Azure, Intel and Fortanix to establish a confidential computing platform that will accelerate the development and validation of clinical algorithms.

  12. The National Security Agency granted the University of Louisville (Ky.) $6 million to develop a healthcare cybersecurity online certificate program, which will incorporate tech industry badging from Microsoft, IBM and Google as well as hands-on applied learning components.

