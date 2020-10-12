Amazon forms partnership to improve temperature-sensitive vaccine distribution

Amazon has partnered with Carrier Global Corporation, a refrigeration and cold chain company, to improve how medicine, vaccines and other goods are moved and monitored globally.

While Amazon didn't mention COVID-19 vaccines specifically, two leading COVID-19 vaccines in late-stage testing have to be stored at ultra low temperatures, and experts have voiced concerns over the country's ability to distribute temperature-sensitive vaccines. Experts have said a lack of freezers that are cold enough could hamper the national vaccine supply chain.

Amazon's partnership is intended to help increase visibility and connectivity across cold chain operations, deliver temperature-controlled cargo more efficiently and decrease the cost of cold chain operations.

"Carrier and [Amazon Web Services] are tackling the complexity and fragmentation of the cold chain to give supply chain customers the transparency, flexibility, and insights they require to reduce risk and deliver food, medicine, and vaccines when and where they’re needed," said Sarah Cooper, general manager of IoT Solutions at Amazon Web Services.

Read the full news release here.

