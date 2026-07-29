Providence’s AI tools hit 84% draft acceptance rate after Epic upgrade

Renton, Wash.-based Providence saw an 84% overall acceptance rate for AI-generated drafts across 14 Epic workflows during the first week after its recent Epic upgrade, according to a LinkedIn post from Adar Palis, senior vice president of clinical and revenue cycle applications.

Caregivers across all of Providence’s states engaged with the new AI-powered tools, which span clinical documentation and revenue cycle tasks. The Prescription Prior Authorization Suggestions tool posted a 91.8% acceptance rate, while Anesthesia Pre-Procedure Insights earned a 91% thumbs-up rating from users.

“What I’m most proud of is the participation we’re seeing,” Mr. Palis wrote July 28, noting that caregivers are providing feedback on the clinical relevance of the tools to help refine them.

Mr. Palis credited the results to collaboration among caregivers, operational leaders, Providence’s clinical and revenue cycle applications teams, informatics staff, Project Pixel and Epic.

The rollout builds on Providence’s broader push to embed AI tools directly inside Epic rather than adding standalone point solutions, part of the 51-hospital system’s strategy to reduce administrative burden on clinicians and give them more time with patients.

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