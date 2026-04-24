Providence launches 12 Epic AI tools

Renton, Wash.-based Providence now has 12 AI use cases in Epic after upgrading the EHR in April.

As part of the 51-hospital system’s Project Pixel, clinical and revenue cycle applications, informatics and healthcare intelligence staffers are rolling out Epic AI solutions across inpatient, ambulatory and revenue cycle workflows.

“The work this team is doing saves meaningful time for clinicians, improves clarity and consistency in documentation, and [is] deployed with guardrails, governance and physician partnership built in,” Adar Palis, senior vice president and chief of clinical and revenue cycle applications and technology at Providence, wrote in an April 24 LinkedIn post. “In healthcare, especially at our scale, intentional deployment beats theoretical perfection every time.”

The tools include the AI Text Assistant to rewrite communications in patient-friendly language, Inpatient Insights to generate overviews of patients’ hospital admissions, and Draft Hospital Course to draft discharge summaries.

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