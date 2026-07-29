PeaceHealth to outsource some IT services

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth will transition several IT support services to global IT services provider Tech Mahindra and its U.S.-based healthcare subsidiary, The HCI Group, starting in November, according to a statement shared with Becker’s on July 29.

The health system said the move is aimed at modernizing IT services so caregivers and patients have more reliable systems, faster support and more advanced tools. Tech Mahindra and The HCI Group support more than 200 U.S.-based health systems.

PeaceHealth will continue to set IT strategy, make technology decisions, oversee cybersecurity and protect patient information. No direct patient-care roles will be eliminated, and patient data will continue to be hosted in the U.S., the statement said. IT support will remain on-site across PeaceHealth facilities.

Some IT roles will no longer remain with PeaceHealth after November. The health system is still finalizing how many caregivers will be affected; none of the roles are in revenue cycle, a spokesperson said. Affected caregivers will receive transition support, and PeaceHealth said it is working with Tech Mahindra on potential opportunities for some to continue in similar roles.

“This decision is not a reflection of the talent, commitment or value of PeaceHealth’s IT caregivers,” health system President and CEO Sarah Ness said in an email to employees that was shared with Becker’s. “PeaceHealth is profoundly grateful for their work and contributions to patients, caregivers and communities.”

The IT outsourcing follows a series of workforce reductions at PeaceHealth. In February, the system laid off 94 employees, including nurses. In October, PeaceHealth reduced its workforce by 2.5%.

PeaceHealth is a nonprofit Catholic health system with approximately 16,000 caregivers, nearly 3,200 physicians and clinicians, more than 160 clinics and nine medical centers across Washington, Oregon and Alaska.

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