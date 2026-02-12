PeaceHealth to lay off 94, including nurses 

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth plans to lay off 94 employees in Washington state, including nurses and other clinical staff, according to a WARN notice filed Feb. 11.

The layoffs, which equate to 1% of the health system’s workforce, will take effect April 12, a spokesperson for the health system told Becker’s. They will affect roles at multiple facilities, including PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham and United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley, Wash.

Positions affected by the layoffs include registered nurses, medical assistants, patient access representatives and various administrative and support roles.

PeaceHealth said it “is in a period of transformation” and has made “the difficult decision to reduce roles systemwide.”

“This necessary realignment reflects the changing needs of our growing communities, ongoing financial pressures to reduce costs and our commitment to advancing the health and well-being of those we serve,” the health system said in a statement.

PeaceHealth, which operates facilities across Washington, Oregon and Alaska, previously announced workforce cuts in October, cutting 2.5% of its workforce through role eliminations and the closure of some open positions. It also laid off employees in September — including some leadership roles — following a round of workforce cuts that were announced in May 2025.