Signal Over Noise: Digital Shift Health Systems Can’t Afford to Ignore

Every day brings a new AI announcement, a new consumer engagement platform, or a new prediction about the future of healthcare.

As health systems navigate the changing landscape, it’s critical that they don’t just look at tools the organization has; it’s about what they are doing to strengthen margins and improve the experience for patients, clinicians, and staff.

While there are dozens of influences impacting the operational and clinical health of a system, there are a few key trends that system leaders should consider:

Signal #1: Care Is No Longer Defined by a Physical Place

For decades, health systems were built around a physical destination. Patients came to hospitals, physician offices, even pharmacies, to receive care. Now, clinical interactions can occur at home, via a wearable device or during a virtual visit, often before symptoms ever appear. Predictive analytics, remote monitoring, ambient technologies, and AI-powered clinical intelligence are making it possible to identify risks earlier and intervene before a patient requires acute care.

Signal #2: Care is improved when administrative friction shifts to autonomous workflows

Despite significant investment in technology platforms and tools, operational friction is still ingrained in systems because the challenge is no longer technology alone. It is the way work itself was/is designed.

AI is increasingly capable of handling documentation, administrative workflows, coordination tasks, contact center interactions, and other operational functions that have historically consumed valuable workforce capacity. The question is no longer whether AI can do the work. It’s: how do you shift your organization to use it most effectively?

Signal #3:The Free-Agent Era — Care, Anywhere

Just as healthcare leaders have more options than ever before for how to transform into more digital, efficient care providers, patients today have more choices, more information, and more influence over their healthcare decisions.

Many are now beginning their healthcare journey with an LLM chat, not a physician referral.

How can you start on the journey to identifying the investments that will deliver measurable results and turn digital potential into operational impact?

Join healthcare executives from across the country to discuss the best ways to collectively move the industry forward at the AVIA Network Summit 2026: Signal Over Noise on October 13 to 15. The Summit features:

Eric Larsen , President of Towerbrook Advisory, on Healthcare’s Oppenheimer Moment, the threshold AI has crossed in healthcare

, President of Towerbrook Advisory, on the threshold AI has crossed in healthcare Omkar Kulkarn i, Vice President, Chief Digital Transformation Officer and Chief Digital Officer of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, on how access, scheduling, navigation, and every digital touchpoint impacts experiences. Also includes: Christopher Neuharth, Chief Experience Officer & VP of Digital Innovation of Children’s Wisconsin Angelique Richard, Ph.D., R.N., Chief Operations Officer of City of Hope

i, Vice President, Chief Digital Transformation Officer and Chief Digital Officer of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, on how access, scheduling, navigation, and every digital touchpoint impacts experiences. Also includes:

As an operational transformation partner built by and for health systems, AVIA partners with more than 80 leading systems to move beyond digital access and achieve enterprise-wide impact.

The Summit will provide insights and actionable information that will boost systems’ ROI and quiet the noise. Learn more at aviahealth.com/summit.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.