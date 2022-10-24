Corewell Health chief digital, information officer named Michigan healthcare CIO of 2022

Jason Joseph, the chief digital and information officer of Corewell Health, has been named the healthcare IT executive of the year by MichiganCIO.

Mr. Joseph was senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health from 2018 until the health system merged in February with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health to become Corewell Health.

"Every business is a digital business, and having inclusive, empathetic leadership is the X-factor that can elevate IT into a remarkable strategic differentiator," MichiganCIO chair Ravi Pendse said in a news release from the group.

The CIO of the Year ORBIE awards were given out Oct. 21 in Dearborn, Mich.