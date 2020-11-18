Apple's 8 latest health-related job openings
Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Here are eight positions the company recently posted:
- Senior research scientist, health artificial intelligence: will define, design, implement and evaluate new machine learning models and algorithms to solve problems involving unique data and objectives.
- Applied machine learning engineer, health artificial intelligence: will investigatie innovative machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing and artificial intelligence algorithms, design and implement machine learning pipelines, and co-develop machine learning solutions with product teams across Apple.
- Sensors hardware engineer, health technologies: will create prototype hardware for physiological measurement applications, define engineering requirements and analyze performance.
- System validation engineer, health sensor studies: will design and execute human user studies to gather reliable data for evaluating feasibility of fitness sensors, systems and applications.
- Studies specialist, health technologies: will capture and organize critical information from studies, synthesizing the data for delivery to project managers and senior management.
- Accountant/financial analyst, health: will provide accounting and analytical support for the health division's financial reporting and accounting processes.
- Legal counsel, health products: will draft and negotiate agreements that bring about the design, development and distribution of Apple’s health technology products.
- Account executive, U.S. health business: will begin and advance partnerships with industry leading-companies in healthcare and consumer segments.
